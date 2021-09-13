-
The Missouri Supreme Court ruled last week that a public defender in southeast Missouri had to get approval from a judge before rejecting new cases.The…
The class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU and others against the state of Missouri over its public defender system has been moved from state to federal…
Gov. Jay Nixon has denied funding increases and vetoed caseload caps for the state's badly overloaded public defender system. So the director is calling him in to help out with the backlog.
A Republican state senator from Springfield is urging Gov. Nixon to release funds for Missouri’s public defender system. As KSMU’s Scott Harvey reports,…