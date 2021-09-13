President David Manuel

-
Drury University in Springfield has confirmed it will not renew the contracts for five faculty members next school year and another seven the following…
-
Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Mark Fisher has been selected to the same position at Drury University.The school made the announcement…
-
If you had a million dollars, what would you do with it? It’s an age-old question that often gets a variety of answers. For Ozarks native David Lewis,…
-
For first-time college students, move-in day is a first step in a new adventure. KSMU’s Theresa Bettmann went to Drury University Friday to learn more…