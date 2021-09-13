-
Missouri remains the only state without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, though it is a step closer. Again.
-
Springfield doctors and pharmacists will have a new tool to use when prescribing and handing out opiates and opioids. Springfield City Council approved…
-
An ordinance to implement a prescription drug monitoring program in Springfield will go to the full city council for a vote after a council committee--the…
-
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill said it has been “a source of extreme frustration” that, as the U.S. has dealt with an epidemic of opioid abuse, Missouri is…