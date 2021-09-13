-
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that opioid overdose deaths decreased last year when…
On this edition of Making a Difference; Normalizing Mental Health Conversations, we meet Kendall Swanson, a Springfield Glendale High School graduate, who…
Time for spring cleaning has arrived—and that includes your medicine cabinet.Community Partnership of the Ozarks is teaming up with pharmacies and law…
In the Missouri capitol building in Jefferson City, Representative Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, has been trying for half a decade to get Missouri to…
A community meeting tonight in Springfield will focus on the opioid epidemic in the Ozarks. Pain Pills to Heroin: A Problem Within Reach will be held from…
Opioids, both prescription and illicit, are the main driver of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill said it has been “a source of extreme frustration” that, as the U.S. has dealt with an epidemic of opioid abuse, Missouri is…