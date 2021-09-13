November 7 Special Election

-
Greene County officials can move forward with plans for a jail expansion and/or renovation. Preliminary results show 60 percent of voters who cast ballots…
Greene County and the cities of Springfield and Battlefield are seeking approval of proposals that would either add or continue tax revenue for various…
Springfield's Level Property Tax has been renewed three times since it was first approved in 1995 and has property owners paying 27 cents per $100…
Greene County officials are making their case for passage of a ½-cent sales tax proposal before voters in November.Presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin…
Greene County Commissioners have voted to adopt a resolution that details how a half-percent County General Revenue Sales Tax would be allocated if voters…
Greene County voters will decide a ½-cent sales tax proposal in November in order to expand the jail facility and shore up justice system…