-
Following Tuesday’s repeal of Springfield’s non-discrimination law on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, close to 2,000 people have…
-
Over 400 people in favor of upholding Springfield’s expanded non-discrimination law gathered Tuesday in what turned out to be a narrow race, start to…
-
854 votes separated opponents and supporters of a Tuesday measure to repeal Springfield’s non-discrimination law expanding protections on the basis of…
-
Clarification on the much publicized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) ballot measure was the goal of a Thursday evening forum in Springfield,…
-
A handful of business owners are voicing their support for repealing Springfield’s sexual orientation and gender identity ordinance.Dick Hardy is founder…
-
Conservative Christians who favor Springfield’s non-discrimination ordinance are asking fellow followers of Christ to “choose the way of love” on April 7,…
-
The Yes on Question 1 committee kicked off its campaign Saturday morning in a quest to repeal the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI)…
-
A group of Springfield business leaders says voting not to repeal the city’s non-discrimination law next month means preserving and growing a strong…
-
A special ordinance that would send to the voters the question of whether or not to repeal the recently-passed non-discrimination ordinance has been…
-
The Springfield City Clerk has certified a referendum petition opposing the October 13th decision to amend the city’s nondiscrimination…