Nathan Shelton

Next week Springfield Contemporary Theatre will present the online premiere of the musical revue, “Fugitive Songs.” The show’s director, Rick Dines,…
Celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Mary Shelley's classic novel with the Springfield-area premiere of Nick Dear's "very dark, very serious, very intense"…
Springfield Contemporary Theatre will present an encore run of David Sedaris’s hilariously irreverent holiday show The Santaland Diaries December 8 thru…
Let’s do the Time Warp again! Richard O'Brien's cult favorite, "The Rocky Horror Show," Springfield Contemporary Theatre’s top-selling show, is back--as…
Springfield Contemporary Theatre at SCT Center Stage in Wilhoit Plaza presents "Accidental Death of an Anarchist" June 30-July 16. A bank gets bombed, a…
The movie, Shadow Bound, which will premiere tomorrow night (10/31) in Springfield, is the film version of the internationally award-winning web series of…