The MSU Chorale will perform a 16-movement composition Sunday that's never been performed in public before. It tells the story of the 1906 lynching of…
Springfield was front and center at Friday morning’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. as the Missouri State University Chorale performed before…
The Missouri State University Chorale is anxiously anticipating January 20—the day millions of eyes will turn to the nation’s capitol for the inauguration…
As part of African-American Heritage Month at Missouri State University, Associate Professor of Voice Dr. Todd Payne will present a vocal recital Thursday…