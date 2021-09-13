Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

-
Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would waive the fees for domestic violence survivors to get a copy of their birth certificates. Advocates…
As we’ve been reporting all week, Missouri domestic violence shelters said, “Sorry, no room,” more than 21,000 times last year to women and children…
Missouri’s domestic violence shelters are almost all operating at full capacity: they had to reject women and children seeking shelter more than 21,000…
62-year-old Joan Sisco of Springfield is doing her best to get comfortable on a donated couch. But her attempt is futile: her upper body is mostly purple…