Missouri Agriculture and Climate Change

-
Global temperatures have increased 1.9 degrees Farenheit since 1880, and 19 of the 20 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001, according to data…
-
Missouri Ag And Climate Change: Farmers Scramble To Find Solutions Like Cover Crops, No-Till MethodsMissouri Farmers are trying to work around more frequent floods and drought, which scientists say are the result of climate change. The Missouri…
-
Farmers in Missouri are facing increased challenges as the result of climate change, especially heavy rainfall events. Last year, flooding on the Missouri…
-
Missouri has seen more episodes of extreme weather in recent years, and that’s having an impact on the state’s top industry: agriculture. Farmers have…