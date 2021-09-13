-
The host of KSMU’s long running bluegrass program, Seldom Heard Music, is featured this month in a national music magazine. The article about Mike Smith,…
The winner of this year’s KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver Dollar City is the Russell Clan from Guthrie, Oklahoma. The single microphone…
The annual Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival at Silver Dollar City runs May 5th-25th and will feature 44 of the Nation's best Bluegrass bands each…
After 25 years on the job, Mike Smith retired from KSMU last week. Randy Stewart aksed some old friends and colleagues for some…