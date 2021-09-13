-
About 150 people set out from Ferguson Saturday on the first leg of a seven-day, 134 mile march to end racial profiling organized by the NAACP. Some...
A grand jury’s decision not to indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson sparked reaction from not only citizens in the St. Louis suburb, but from…
(Updated at 9 p.m., Mon., Nov. 17) Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to protect “the two...
The result of an upcoming grand jury decision in Ferguson has prompted numerous calls for citizen safety and peaceful demonstrations. In Springfield,…
The Columbia, Mo., police department gave its officers body cameras in July, saying they could help exonerate officers from claims of abuse of force. After Ferguson, the demand for cameras surged.
The panel will study the social and economic conditions that fueled violent protests over the killing of an unarmed teenager this summer.
Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson issued on Thursday a wide-ranging apology to Michael Brown’s family — and to demonstrators who felt their...
Police forcibly dispersed dozens of protesters in Ferguson early Wednesday morning after hours of confrontation and the smashing of a window at the...
The family held a news conference in Ferguson, Mo., where Officer Darren Wilson had a fatal confrontation with the unarmed Brown, 18, one month ago today.