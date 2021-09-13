Search Query
Show Search
Home
News
Local Government
Missouri Legislature
Business/Economy
Education
Health
Local Government
Missouri Legislature
Business/Economy
Education
Health
Programs
Schedule
Local News and Arts Shows
Local Music Shows
Hosts/Staff
Schedule
Local News and Arts Shows
Local Music Shows
Hosts/Staff
Support
Donate Now
Become a Sustainer
Become a Volunteer
Corporate Support
Vehicle Donation
More Ways to Give
Donate Now
Become a Sustainer
Become a Volunteer
Corporate Support
Vehicle Donation
More Ways to Give
Community Calendar
Submit an Event
Submit an Event
Tune In
KSMU - Over the Air & Streaming
KSMU - Over the Air & Streaming
© 2021 KSMU Radio
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KSMU HD1
On Air
Now Playing
KSMU HD2
All Streams
Home
News
Local Government
Missouri Legislature
Business/Economy
Education
Health
Local Government
Missouri Legislature
Business/Economy
Education
Health
Programs
Schedule
Local News and Arts Shows
Local Music Shows
Hosts/Staff
Schedule
Local News and Arts Shows
Local Music Shows
Hosts/Staff
Support
Donate Now
Become a Sustainer
Become a Volunteer
Corporate Support
Vehicle Donation
More Ways to Give
Donate Now
Become a Sustainer
Become a Volunteer
Corporate Support
Vehicle Donation
More Ways to Give
Community Calendar
Submit an Event
Submit an Event
Tune In
KSMU - Over the Air & Streaming
KSMU - Over the Air & Streaming
Mercy GoHealth Clinics
Health
New Healthcare Clinic Opens in Springfield
Michele Skalicky
,
A new Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic is now open in Springfield. This one is on the east side: At 3233 E. Sunshine. It’s the third in the city.Mercy…