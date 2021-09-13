Mark Brixey

-
Legislation signed this week by Governor Jay Nixon will in part prevent public employees from collecting a pension if convicted of certain felonies that…
-
Months after thousands of dollars in missing funds were discovered and then a subsequent investigation found even more stolen from the Missouri State…
-
The former manager of the Missouri State University Bookstore pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more than $1 million from the…
-
The director of Missouri State University’s bookstore is no longer with the university after an internal audit showed $400,000 missing from the bookstore,…