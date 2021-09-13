Louise Knauer

-
With support from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, this is Making a Difference; Connecting through Conversation. Today, we introduce you to Ray…
-
Note: some listeners have experienced difficulties playing this audio using the Facebook app on mobile devices. We recommend you try listening through a…
-
In 2018, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks teamed up with the Missouri Foundation for Health to provide funding for the Rural Ozarks Health…
-
You're listening to KSMU, and this is Making a Difference.The Springfield Greene County Health Department, with funding support from the Missouri…
-
Ginger Ramirez was going through tough times, a few years ago. The 33 year old and her children live in Northwest Springfield, Zone 1, which has the…
-
The Every Child Promise: Our Community Promises to Empower Families, So That Every Child, Age Birth-Six, Has the Opportunity to Enter Schools, Ready to…
-
A five member coalition of community partners, made public the 2017 Community Focus Report, October 24th at the Springfield Art Museum Auditorium. Since…
-
In May of 2016, The Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced Marshfield, Salem, and Sarcoxie, as the first 3 Missouri communities to receive CFO’s…
-
Tuesday morning, May 9th at midnight, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, along with over 250 of its non profit partners across southern Missouri,…
-
Today on Making a Difference: Stories of Hope and Help, The Foresight and Philanthropy of Julia Dorothy Coover.Over the past 15 years, the Community…