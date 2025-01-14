Launch Virtual Learning

© 2025 KSMU Radio
    Launch takes FFA virtual
    Chris Drew
    An online education platform based in Springfield charted Missouri's first virtual chapter of FFA in December. They say they're opening opportunities for students and proving the flexibility of online learning.