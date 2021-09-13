Joplin Tornado

-
The Salvation Army continues to provide relief efforts in Joplin, seven years after a tornado killed 161 people there. More than 7500 homes and 500…
A new documentary profiles efforts to provide healing for Joplin’s tornado-stricken city. The release of “Butterfly Angels” falls on the sixth anniversary…
Along with electing a new president in November, Missourians will vote a new governor into office. After nearly eight years leading the state, Governor…
Five years ago, a massive tornado ripped through Joplin, Mo., killing 161 people. This week, Joplin will host leaders from other tornado-stricken cities to discuss the lessons they've learned.
In this segment of KSMU's Sense of Community Series, Michele Skalicky talks with participants in Journal Joplin, one of the ways the city is observing the…
The city of Joplin is teaming with a non-profit organization to assist local homeowners and businesses in preparing for disasters.Lynn Onstot, the city’s…
A Joplin City Council member who was mayor when the 2011 tornado struck has resigned amid conflict of interest allegations.Mike Woolston had faced a…
Duquesne, the small community neighboring Joplin to the east, will receive $2 million for road repairs in relation to damage following the 2011…
The city of Joplin says a firm tasked with tornado recovery efforts is no longer under contract.In a news release posted to its website Wednesday,…
Children of all ages are invited to two Springfield-Greene County Library branches this week to hear from an author who has a book out about a dog that…