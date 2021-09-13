Jon Herbert

-
Ozarks Technical Community College’s Fine Arts Department will present John Cariani’s collection of short romantic comedies, “Almost, Maine” in the…
Ozarks Technical Community College Fine Arts Department presents Ned Wilkinson's comic (in more ways than one) musical "Julie Bunny Must Die!" Friday and…
Ozarks Technical Community College Fine Arts Department will present the musical comedy "Lucky Stiff" April 29-May 1st in the Springfield Art Museum…
Ozarks Technical Community College Fine Arts Department will present Joe Landry's stage adaptation of the beloved Frank Capra holiday movie It's a…
Big Momma’s Back Porch Theatre, 217 E. Commercial St., presents two original dramas, directed by local theatre professional and OTC Theatre program head…