Indictment

-
Editor’s note and Feb. 28 update: One of the prosecutors in the invasion of privacy case against Gov. Eric Greitens said they do not have the photo that...
-
On Thursday, a St. Louis grand jury indicted Gov. Eric Greitens for felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a semi-nude photo of a woman without...
-
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted Thursday evening on a charge of felony invasion of privacy. Since then, Missouri legislators have been making...
-
Updated Feb. 23 at 9:10 a.m. with additional comments from Kim Gardner — A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Gov. Eric Greitens for felony invasion of...