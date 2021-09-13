Search Query
Hotel-Motel Tax
Want a Share of Springfield's Hotel-Motel Tax? This Meeting's For You
Michele Skalicky
Any organization interested in receiving a share of Springfield's hotel-motel tax revenues originally dedicated to Wonders of Wildlife is invited to a…