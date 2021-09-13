-
KSMU and NPR News bring you coverage of the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, beginning Wednesday at 8 pm. Throughout…
The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is sending $500, 000 into Missouri to aid U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander and...
Inside a spin room packed to the gills with reporters, campaign surrogates tried to put their best face forward about the debate. “The first 20 minutes...
Debate watch parties were held across Springfield last night as the first of four presidential debates took place at Hofstra University in New York.One…
Before roughly 500 people Tuesday, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence made the case to southwest Missourians on why they should elect Donald Trump president.The…
More than 1,000 Springfield residents packed into the Teamsters Local 245 Union building on Friday to see Bill Clinton speak on his wife’s behalf.People…