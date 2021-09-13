-
Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon continues his attack against HB 253, a measure he vetoed in June. As KSMU’s Scott Harvey reports, visits Tuesday to Springfield…
-
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/msu-working-through-governor-s-budget-withholding_64362.mp3State entities are adjusting their budgets for…
-
Republican State Representative Eric Burlison is expressing his disappointment with Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto Wednesday of House Bill 253. KSMU's…
-
Claiming it will cause irreparable harm to education and vital public services in Missouri, Gov. Jay Nixon Wednesday vetoed House Bill 253, which aimed to…
-
Nearly two weeks following the conclusion of the 2013 legislative session, Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones offered a report card to Springfield…