© 2021 KSMU Radio
Harp
Local History
A Child Prodigy Harpist, Sold to the Circus, Began Anew in the Ozarks
Jennifer Moore
,
About 20 years ago, historian Lou Wehmer bought a collection of old negatives from a longtime photographer in Willow Springs. The negatives were each…
Listen
•
8:57