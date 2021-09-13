Search Query
Hands on a Hardbody
Arts and Entertainment
Adapted From a Documentary Film, the Musical "Hands on a Hardbody" Opens at SCT Center Stage
Randy Stewart
,
Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents the area premiere of the musical Hands on a Hardbody, directed by Rick Dines, Feb. 12-28 at SCT Center Stage,…
Listen
•
12:12