-
A plot of land in the middle of Springfield where a murdered child was found in 2014 has been transformed into a peaceful place.Hailey Owens’ body was…
-
Springfield Mayor Bob Stephens is defending the city’s recent marijuana lawsuit settlement. As KSMU’s Scott Harvey reports, the remarks were part of the…
-
Springfield Police have recognized two citizens that witnessed the abduction of Hailey Owens for their quick attempts to stop the 10-year-old’s…
-
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/outpouring-support-over-10000-honor-hailey-owens_78415.mp3Officials estimate that more than 10,000 people…