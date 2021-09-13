Greitens Indictment

-
Attorneys for Gov. Eric Greitens want a St. Louis circuit judge to throw out almost all the evidence prosecutors have in the felony invasion of privacy...
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens allegedly directed a staffer to obtain a donor list from the veterans charity he founded and lied about it to the state...
The Missouri House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens said Monday it continues to believe the testimony of the woman with whom the governor had...
A woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation , the Missouri Supreme...
The Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens has beefed up its staff. A spokesman for committee chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson...
An investigator who interviewed several witnesses in Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion of privacy case will have to show up to be re-deposed on Thursday. A...
Updated April 19 at 12 p.m. with comments from circuit attorney's office — A St. Louis judge is allowing the criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric...
Gov. Eric Greitens is facing unprecedented bipartisan calls for his resignation or impeachment after a series of unfolding political and legal scandals ...
Some Missouri lawmakers are questioning the political future of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens after a report from a state House committee. The report...
This story has been updated with additional information. A Missouri House committee report on Gov. Eric Greitens contains graphic details about the...