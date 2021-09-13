Greene County Comission

-
Greene County voters will decide a ½-cent sales tax proposal in November in order to expand the jail facility and shore up justice system…
The city of Springfield has filed a lawsuit seeking compliance from Greene County to accept municipal inmates at the county jail.After announcing Friday…
A task force consisting of City of Springfield and Greene County staff have compiled a list of challenges facing both governmental entities. The findings…
Greene County employees will receive a cost of living adjustment of three percent effective in October. The announcement on Thursday by the Greene County…
Greene County has a new acting administrator. Effective Monday, Chris Coulter will formally assume the title.The Greene County Commission made the…
The City of Springfield has named Tim Smith as its new deputy city manager. He’ll report to City Manager Greg Burris.Smith has served as Greene County…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/greene-county-candidates-talk-jail-taxes-first-debate_83126.mp3Candidates for Greene County Presiding…
Upon finalizing the 2014 budget Friday, Greene County officials say they’ve managed to avoid cutting nearly 20 jobs that were originally on the chopping…
With Greene County’s presiding commissioner not seeking reelection next fall, Circuit Clerk Steve Helms has announced his intentions to run for the…