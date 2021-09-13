Governor Eric Greitens

-
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens upset a bipartisan contingent of legislators when his interim appointees made major public policy decisions. That includes...
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens unveiled his proposed state budget in his first public appearance in nearly two weeks. But much of the attention remained on...
Missouri’s education commission er could soon be out of the job after a State Board of Education member resigned — and a judge refused to reinstall a...
Missourians expressed views on what government rules are helping and hurting state workers during a public hearing in Springfield this week.It’s part of a…
As it stands, Missouri law permits lawmakers to accept gifts like trips, meals and tickets to ball games from lobbyists. And there’s no limit on how much…
Gov. Eric Greitens used his first State of the State address to offer up a fairly conservative policy agenda, a slate of proposals that will likely find...