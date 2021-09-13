General Election 2014

-
Republican lawmakers in Missouri are celebrating their increased supermajorities in the State House and Senate, especially with the passage of a...
Voters in Newton and Jasper Counties approved a $16.5 million bond issue for Carl Junction Schools. The district plans to build a classroom for early…
Willard voters said no to a $15.2 million bond issue for schools. The ballot measure was defeated by nearly 61 percent. If passed, the bond would have…
It was a good night for House and Senate incumbents from southwest Missouri on Tuesday night. While more than a dozen Republican candidates in the area…
Republican Bob Cirtin will become the new presiding commissioner of Greene County, tallying 63 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s election. KSMU’s Briana…
With more than 98 percent of precincts reporting on Tuesday night, 73 percent of Missouri voters said no to Amendment 3, which would have changed the way…
Representative Billy Long is going back to Washington. Unofficial finals on Tuesday night show the Republican incumbent received more than 63 percent of…
(Updated 2:02 a.m., Wed., Nov. 5 to include latest vote totals.) Missouri voters have defeated half of the proposed constitutional amendments on the...
Southwest Missourians on Tuesday will choose among four constitutional amendments, a congressional seat, and various county positions, among others. And…