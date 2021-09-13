-
A Congresswoman from the Ozarks is working on a bill that would encourage the federal government to buy military medications from American drug…
-
The U.S. Army says it will reduce the number of uniformed personnel at Fort Leonard Wood by 774 over the next two years. Currently there are 5,168 active…
-
Soldiers scale walls and crawl through cold, damp grass while taking on simulated gunfire in this Basic Training course at Fort Leonard Wood. They’re…
-
Members of Missouri’s Congressional delegation, dozens of the state’s lawmakers and statewide office holders, plus hundreds of citizens gathered at Fort…