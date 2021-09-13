Search Query
Emma Talbot
Arts and Entertainment
Not Just Any Hat; Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild Sews Headwear for Cancer Patients
The Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, is hoping to donate more hand-sewn hats this year to cancer patients…