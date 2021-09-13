© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. Sheila Moore

  • VisionScreening2.PNG
    Health
    Making Sure Kids See Well
    Emily Yeap
    ,
    The Missouri State University Vision Screening Program provides free vision screenings to the community. Since 2013, it has screened more than 35,000…