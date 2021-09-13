-
Missouri State University has made new appointments to its diversity team less than a week after Dr. Ken Coopwood announced his resignation as vice…
-
A Missouri State University administrator who was the subject of a recent investigation to determine if he had been discriminated against will resign.Dr.…
-
An independent review has found no evidence to support allegations of race-based discrimination against Dr. Ken Coopwood, Missouri State University’s vice…
-
The chair of the Missouri State University Board of Governors, Steve Hoven, has issued a statement on “current events” on campus. The message, sent by the…
-
As part of its public affairs mission, Missouri State University is asking campus and community members to take part in its annual diversity landmarks…