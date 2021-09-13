Dr. Hal Higdon

-
Tuition for some students at Ozarks Technical Community College next school year will go up. The OTC Board of Trustees unanimously approved the tuition…
A new, $75,000 grant will support students at Ozarks Technical Community College through apprenticeships within the manufacturing and healthcare…
The OTC Foundation, the fundraising arm of Ozarks Technical Community College, has received a donation of 7.69 acres of land in Republic, Mo. The land is…
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) Friday touted the recently-approved Senate solution to student loan interest rates during stops in Springfield and…