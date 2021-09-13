-
Springfield Regional Opera, the Gillioz Theatre, and Jeff Houghton, host of the local TV talk/variety show “The Mystery Hour,” will collaborate on a sort…
This week’s “Coronavirus Edition” of “Arts News” features a talk with Christopher Koch, Music Director and conductor of Springfield Regional Opera. I…
The Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra, conducted by their Music Director Dr. Christopher Koch, Drury University Associate Professor of Music and Music…
We knew them for 15 years as the Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra. They’ve changed their name this season to the Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra. But it…
Mansfield, Missouri native Michael Spyres is an internationally renowned tenor—he’s back (briefly!) in Springfield for a week following a production of…
Springfield Regional Opera opens their new season celebrating the Leonard Bernstein centennial with a performance of "Trouble in Tahiti" tonight (Sept.28)…
It's an evening of firsts for the Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra, as they play their first-ever concert in the Gillioz Theatre tonight as 7:30pm, and…
Dr. Christopher Koch (pronounced "Cook," by the way) has just been appointed Music Director of Springfield Regional Opera, and he adds that title--and all…