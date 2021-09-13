Dr. Amy Muchnick

-
Missouri State University Opera presents a double bill next weekend: two operas—two women with a choice. Dr. Ann Marie Daehn, Assistant Professor of Voice…
-
The Missouri Choral Artists are a group of professional musicians dedicated to artistic excellence in choral music. The newly developed MCA model features…
-
There's a strong connection between the two interviews that we conducted this morning on KSMU's Arts News, according to MSU music professor Dr. Amy…
-
The Missouri Choral Artists is a brand-new Springfield-based group of professional choral singers founded earlier this year by Kelly Garrison and Matthew…