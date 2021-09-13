Search Query
Distracted Driving
Community Safety
MHP and those Who Lost Loved Ones Remind Motorists to Pay Attention on Area Roadways
Michele Skalicky
,
Two stories shared at the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D Headquarters in Springfield highlight the need to pay attention on the road and not to drive…
