-
The Discovery Center is hosting MessFest through Sunday (7/18) from 10 to 6 each day.True to its name, the event will have several messy activities…
-
The Discovery Center of Springfield, under normal circumstances, is a place where people of all ages can learn about science and have fun while exploring…
-
America Recycles Day is tomorrow (11/14) at the Discovery Center with special activities and free admission all day. KSMU's Michele Skalicky talks with…
-
The Discovery Center of Springfield will host America Recycles Day tomorrow offering free admission from 9 am to 6 pm. Michele Skalicky talks with…