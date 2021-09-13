David Rice

-
Actors Theatre of Missouri and the Springfield Art Museum, in association with Rice Theatricals and The Dangerous Playground present a "Shakespeare in the…
-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre reaches back to 18th-century commedia dell' arte for its next production: The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni,…
-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre will open 2015 with Conor McPherson's haunting, inspired Irish ghost story for our times, "Shining City" January 9-18 at…
-
Springfield Contemporary Theatre's season continues with "Moonlight and Magnolias," Sept.12-28 at SCT Center Stage at Wilhoit Plaza (Corner of Pershing…