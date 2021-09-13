-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Dan Wichmer, executive director of Legal Services of Southwest Missouri.Missouri now…
Springfield has hired Frank Romines as its new city attorney. Romines currently serves as senior corporate counsel for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. He’ll…
Though some would say the new city ordinance regarding public indecency is a reaction to the Free the Nipple Rally, Springfield is still experiencing…
Clarification on the much publicized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) ballot measure was the goal of a Thursday evening forum in Springfield,…
Groups proposing limited penalties for marijuana possession have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Springfield, City Council, and City Manager…
A citizens group opposed to a new Walmart in Springfield is vowing to continue its fight after a judge has ruled that a referendum petition to overturn…