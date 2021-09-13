-
A new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to help married couples pay off their student loans. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s bill would…
-
A Congresswoman from the Ozarks is working on a bill that would encourage the federal government to buy military medications from American drug…
-
This month, the tension between the United States and Iran escalated to the brink of war. The situation has drawn attention to the president’s power to…
-
A Congresswoman from the Ozarks was among several Republican House members who disrupted the impeachment inquiry proceedings Wednesday demanding more…
-
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler was in Springfield Thursday to tour the Missouri Air National Guard facility where military helicopters are repaired. While…