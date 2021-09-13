-
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has issued an emergency appeal for blood types A and O. "Reserves are alarmingly low, with less than a one-day…
-
Blood donations have been down in recent days due to winter weather and illness. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says most blood types are in…
-
Two more hospitals are now part of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ service region. They are North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison,…
-
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/bloodsuppl_107.mp3The blood supply in Missouri has increased due to a new law that took effect last…