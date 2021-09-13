-
The nights are getting warmer and longer – it’s time for the perennial summertime favorite, Tent Theatre. Bob Westenberg, coordinator of the musical…
We take so much for granted each day. One of those things is the ability to hear and effectively communicate.According to the American Speech Language and…
The Drew Lewis Foundation was formed in the memory of Amy Blansit’s late husband. Before his passing, Blansit and Lewis had purchased a property – the…
Drury University and North Point Church teamed up again for KidsFest, a free community event for families to play and learn about area nonprofits and…
Getting ready for the first day of kindergarten shouldn’t be just about shopping for school supplies; it should be a process of talking to and reading to…
The Springfield NAACP is hoping to see roughly 500 participants or more at this year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. march downtown.The public is invited to…
It was in 1963 that more than a quarter of a million people of diverse ethnicities attended the March on Washington, sprawling from the steps of the…