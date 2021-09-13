-
Springfield Little Theatre will open their 2021-22 mainstage season at the Landers Theatre with the sassy, dazzling, compassionate musical “Kinky Boots”,…
-
Chuck Rogers of Springfield Little Theatre joined KSMU’s Randy Stewart on “Arts News” to talk about “The Sound of Music,” SLT’s new production opening…
-
In the spirit of not shooting your eye out, kid, Springfield Little Theatre invites you to their production of “A Christmas Story—The Musical,” based on…
-
The story is all new. The hits are all Elvis. Featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, based on the book by Joe DiPietro and inspired by Shakespeare’s…
-
Springfield Little Theatre’s first production of 2017 is “9 to 5: The Musical” at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut, running January 20 to February 5.…
-
Springfield Little Theatre has just opened its production of the stage-musical version of the 1992 film comedy Sister Act at the Landers Theatre, 311 E.…
-
Whether or not you believe in ghosts, supposed hauntings still make for interesting stories—especially this time of year. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky takes us…