Christian County Sheriff's Department

Bruce Galloway tries to stay in tune with the news in his community. The Ozark citizen and businessman also serves in various leadership roles. Ask him…
Just four votes separated Brad Cole from his closest challenger in last week’s election for the Christian County sheriff. Now, runner up Ralph Phillips is…
An operational analysis of the Christian County Sheriff’s Office calls on the soon-to-be-elected sheriff to create an environment of openness and…
Some of the Christian County Sheriff Department’s fully automatic weapons are unaccounted for, according to an internal report issued Tuesday.The 19-page…