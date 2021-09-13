-
The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management has named Michael Dixon its new director.Dixon comes from Benton County, Arkansas, where he…
The Greene County Commission has appointed an interim official to serve as emergency management director.Larry Woods will assume the role during the…
The director of the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is stepping down later this month.Chet Hunter is moving to St. Louis to…
The preliminary estimate for public safety response and public infrastructure damage in Greene County during the recent floods is just under a million…