Bruce Galloway tries to stay in tune with the news in his community. The Ozark citizen and businessman also serves in various leadership roles. Ask him…
A recount of nearly 10,000 ballots has confirmed Brad Cole as the winner of the election for Christian County sheriff. It took approximately 4.5 hours…
Less than two weeks remain before Christian County voters will elect a new sheriff in a special election. The August 4th ballot will feature four…
The Christian County Commission has approved the date of a special election to replace Joey Kyle, who resigned Wednesday from his post as sheriff before…