Boys and Girls Club

-
Construction on Sherwood Elementary School in Springfield is on track to be completed in time for the fall semester. It will be the first school within…
-
Fueled by similar projects in cities like Detroit and Chicago, a Springfield organization is striving to create a central neighborhood resource out of an…
-
2014 marked the 25th year for the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield. This week, the golf tournament announced it had exceeded its goal of…
-
More than 100 years after Sherwood Elementary was first built as a one-room school house; officials with Springfield Public Schools broke ground for a new…