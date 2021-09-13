-
The Missouri Department of Transportation honored its fallen workers this week. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky has more.Outside MODOT’s Southwest District Office…
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s regional engineer, Becky Baltz, told Springfield City Council during its weekly luncheon Tuesday how MODOT’s…
-
The three finalists for Springfield’s new Public Works director will meet with the public tonight inside the Busch Municipal Building.The city has…
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southwest District will use $640 million for various repairs over the next 10 years should voters approve a…
-
A list of priorities is on its way to Jefferson City where the Missouri Department of Transportation will determine what will make up their long-range…