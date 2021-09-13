April 2017 Municipal Election

-
Ken McClure is officially Springfield mayor, having been sworn in shortly after noon Tuesday. It came a week after defeating fellow councilwoman Kristi…
Willard voters approved a $19,500,000 bond issue to build a new intermediate school, replace the aging high school track and make other school…
While it appears the measure won the popular vote, Proposition SPS did not pass after failing to receive the required four-sevenths majority…
Ken McClure says he’s looking forward to working with his fellow council members and their collective constituents after winning the race for Springfield…
Local election officials are informing voters that Missouri’s new voter ID law does not apply to this Tuesday’s municipal elections.The voter…
Fair Grove is one of 69 school districts in the state that continues to roll back their operating levy in compliance with Proposition C, approved by…
Two general seat races on Springfield City Council are part of a crowded municipal ballot in which six total positions will be decided Tuesday. Voters…
A school bond issue on the ballot in Willard next week would pay for a new intermediate school and a new track at the high school.The ballot issue April 4…
Major educational changes are before voters living in the boundaries of the Springfield school district. Proposition SPS seeks approval of a $189 million…
A ballot measure in Nixa next month stems from a Supreme Court decision and subsequent legislation in 2012.The case involved a Springfield man who…